The Goldman Sachs Group Analysts Give Telefónica Deutschland (ETR:O2D) a €2.10 Price Target

Telefónica Deutschland (ETR:O2D) has been given a €2.10 ($2.47) target price by investment analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group in a report released on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “sell” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price objective suggests a potential downside of 15.83% from the company’s previous close.

O2D has been the topic of a number of other reports. Jefferies Financial Group set a €2.31 ($2.72) price target on shares of Telefónica Deutschland and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Morgan Stanley set a €2.20 ($2.59) target price on shares of Telefónica Deutschland and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €3.50 ($4.12) target price on shares of Telefónica Deutschland and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €2.10 ($2.47) target price on shares of Telefónica Deutschland and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, UBS Group set a €3.20 ($3.76) price target on shares of Telefónica Deutschland and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of €2.72 ($3.20).

O2D opened at €2.50 ($2.94) on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is €2.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is €2.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 81.07, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.73. Telefónica Deutschland has a 1 year low of €2.10 ($2.47) and a 1 year high of €2.91 ($3.42). The stock has a market capitalization of $7.42 billion and a PE ratio of 22.68.

TelefÃ³nica Deutschland Holding AG provides integrated telecommunication services to private and business customers in Germany. It offers voice, data, and value-added services in mobile and fixed line networks; access to infrastructure and services for its wholesale partners; and digital products and services in the fields of Internet of Things.

