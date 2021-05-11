Vodafone Group (LON:VOD) Receives “Buy” Rating from The Goldman Sachs Group

Vodafone Group (LON:VOD)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by The Goldman Sachs Group in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a GBX 195 ($2.55) price objective on the cell phone carrier’s stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price target suggests a potential upside of 38.93% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 197 ($2.57) price objective on Vodafone Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell restated a “buy” rating on shares of Vodafone Group in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 155 ($2.03) target price on shares of Vodafone Group in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Numis Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 165 ($2.16) target price on shares of Vodafone Group in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, UBS Group set a GBX 192 ($2.51) target price on Vodafone Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 175.29 ($2.29).

Get Vodafone Group alerts:

LON VOD opened at GBX 140.36 ($1.83) on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of £39.42 billion and a P/E ratio of 19.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 127.82, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 135.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 127.49. Vodafone Group has a 1-year low of GBX 100 ($1.31) and a 1-year high of GBX 157.52 ($2.06).

Vodafone Group Plc engages in telecommunication services in Europe and internationally. The company offers mobile services that enable customers to call, text, and access data; fixed line services, including broadband, television (TV) offerings, and voice; and convergence services under the GigaKombi and Vodafone One names to customers.

Further Reading: Do equity income investments outperform growth and income investments?

Receive News & Ratings for Vodafone Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vodafone Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.