The Goldman Sachs Group Reiterates “€51.00” Price Target for Alstom (EPA:ALO)

Alstom (EPA:ALO) has been given a €51.00 ($60.00) price objective by stock analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group in a research note issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price target suggests a potential upside of 9.56% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also commented on ALO. Jefferies Financial Group set a €45.00 ($52.94) price target on shares of Alstom and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Credit Suisse Group set a €52.00 ($61.18) price target on shares of Alstom and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €47.00 ($55.29) price target on shares of Alstom and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €52.00 ($61.18) target price on shares of Alstom and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Societe Generale set a €55.00 ($64.71) target price on shares of Alstom and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Alstom currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of €50.89 ($59.87).

EPA:ALO opened at €46.55 ($54.76) on Tuesday. Alstom has a 52 week low of €25.65 ($30.18) and a 52 week high of €37.37 ($43.96). The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is €44.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is €43.91.

Alstom SA develops and markets systems, equipment, and services for the transport sector in Europe, the Americas, Asia and Pacific, the Middle-East, and Africa. The company offers metros, tramways, tram-trains and LRVs, suburban trains, regional and intercity trains, high-speed trains, and locomotives, and electric buses; and signaling products, such as urban, mainline, and freight and mining signaling.

