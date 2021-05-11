The Home Depot (HD) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

The Home Depot (NYSE:HD) will be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, May 18th. Analysts expect The Home Depot to post earnings of $2.84 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

The Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 22nd. The home improvement retailer reported $2.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.63 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $32.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.10 billion. The Home Depot had a negative return on equity of 910.85% and a net margin of 9.94%. The Home Depot’s quarterly revenue was up 25.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.28 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect The Home Depot to post $12 EPS for the current fiscal year and $12 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get The Home Depot alerts:

Shares of HD stock opened at $341.12 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $317.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $283.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.39, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The firm has a market cap of $366.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.51, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.03. The Home Depot has a one year low of $226.20 and a one year high of $345.69.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 11th were paid a $1.65 dividend. This is a positive change from The Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.50. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 10th. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.93%. The Home Depot’s payout ratio is currently 64.39%.

HD has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Loop Capital upped their price objective on The Home Depot from $310.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on The Home Depot from $285.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. UBS Group increased their price target on The Home Depot from $305.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Citigroup increased their price target on The Home Depot from $288.00 to $375.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $319.00 price target on shares of The Home Depot in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The Home Depot currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $311.23.

About The Home Depot

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, building materials, lawn and garden products, and dÃ©cor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

Read More: Trading Penny Stocks



Receive News & Ratings for The Home Depot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Home Depot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.