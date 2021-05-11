The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) Holdings Increased by Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc.

Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) by 2.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 53,930 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,370 shares during the period. The Home Depot makes up about 1.9% of Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in The Home Depot were worth $16,462,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Flagship Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Home Depot in the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Westchester Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in The Home Depot in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC grew its position in The Home Depot by 139.6% in the fourth quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 127 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC purchased a new position in The Home Depot in the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Grant Street Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in The Home Depot in the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.71% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on The Home Depot from $285.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of The Home Depot from $288.00 to $375.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Zelman & Associates downgraded shares of The Home Depot from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Loop Capital lifted their price target on shares of The Home Depot from $310.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $319.00 price objective on shares of The Home Depot in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $311.23.

NYSE:HD opened at $338.63 on Tuesday. The Home Depot, Inc. has a one year low of $226.20 and a one year high of $345.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.39, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.36. The firm has a market cap of $364.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.51, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.03. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $317.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $283.49.

The Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The home improvement retailer reported $2.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.02. The Home Depot had a net margin of 9.94% and a negative return on equity of 910.85%. The company had revenue of $32.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.10 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.28 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 25.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 11.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 11th were given a dividend of $1.65 per share. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 10th. This is an increase from The Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.50. The Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is 64.39%.

The Home Depot Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, building materials, lawn and garden products, and dÃ©cor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

