The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) is ACG Wealth’s 8th Largest Position

ACG Wealth trimmed its position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) by 4.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 44,994 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 1,925 shares during the quarter. The Home Depot makes up 1.8% of ACG Wealth’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. ACG Wealth’s holdings in The Home Depot were worth $13,734,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Flagship Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Home Depot in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Westchester Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of The Home Depot in the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC raised its position in The Home Depot by 139.6% during the fourth quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 127 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC acquired a new stake in The Home Depot in the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Grant Street Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of The Home Depot in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. 68.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get The Home Depot alerts:

Shares of NYSE:HD opened at $341.12 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.39. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 12-month low of $226.20 and a 12-month high of $345.69. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $317.43 and a 200 day moving average of $283.49. The company has a market cap of $366.78 billion, a PE ratio of 29.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.03.

The Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The home improvement retailer reported $2.65 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.63 by $0.02. The Home Depot had a net margin of 9.94% and a negative return on equity of 910.85%. The firm had revenue of $32.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.10 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.28 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 11.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 11th were paid a dividend of $1.65 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 10th. This is a positive change from The Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.50. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.93%. The Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is 64.39%.

A number of analysts recently commented on HD shares. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $319.00 price target on shares of The Home Depot in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Citigroup raised their price objective on The Home Depot from $288.00 to $375.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Loop Capital upped their price objective on shares of The Home Depot from $310.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. UBS Group lifted their price target on The Home Depot from $305.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price objective on The Home Depot from $288.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $311.23.

The Home Depot Company Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, building materials, lawn and garden products, and dÃ©cor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

Featured Article: Dividend Kings

Receive News & Ratings for The Home Depot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Home Depot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.