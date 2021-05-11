The Macerich (NYSE:MAC) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.20 EPS

The Macerich (NYSE:MAC) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.20), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The Macerich had a negative net margin of 1.55% and a negative return on equity of 1.03%. The firm had revenue of $190.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $185.08 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.05 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. The Macerich updated its FY21 guidance to $1.77-1.97 EPS and its FY 2021 guidance to 1.770-1.970 EPS.

Shares of MAC traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $14.14. 8,166,536 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,209,763. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.92. The firm has a market cap of $2.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -157.09 and a beta of 2.07. The company has a quick ratio of 2.71, a current ratio of 2.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21. The Macerich has a 52 week low of $5.61 and a 52 week high of $25.99.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 6th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.24%. The Macerich’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.95%.

MAC has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of The Macerich from $11.50 to $11.20 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of The Macerich from $8.50 to $12.50 in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of The Macerich from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $13.50 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Truist raised their price objective on shares of The Macerich from $14.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Truist Securities raised their price objective on shares of The Macerich from $14.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Sell” and a consensus price target of $10.55.

Macerich is a fully integrated, self-managed and self-administered real estate investment trust, which focuses on the acquisition, leasing, management, development and redevelopment of regional malls throughout the United States. Macerich currently owns 51 million square feet of real estate consisting primarily of interests in 47 regional shopping centers.

