The Macerich (NYSE:MAC) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

The Macerich (NYSE:MAC) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of 1.770-1.970 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.The Macerich also updated its FY21 guidance to $1.77-1.97 EPS.

A number of research firms recently commented on MAC. Truist raised their price objective on shares of The Macerich from $14.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Truist Securities lifted their target price on shares of The Macerich from $14.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of The Macerich from $8.50 to $12.50 in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of The Macerich from $11.50 to $11.20 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of The Macerich from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $13.50 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Sell and an average target price of $10.55.

Shares of The Macerich stock traded down $0.08 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $14.11. 293,071 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,209,684. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21, a current ratio of 2.71 and a quick ratio of 2.71. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $12.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.89. The Macerich has a twelve month low of $5.61 and a twelve month high of $25.99. The company has a market cap of $2.53 billion, a PE ratio of -147.76 and a beta of 2.07.

The Macerich (NYSE:MAC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.72). The Macerich had a negative net margin of 1.55% and a negative return on equity of 1.03%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that The Macerich will post 2.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 7th will be given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 6th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.25%. The Macerich’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.95%.

About The Macerich

Macerich is a fully integrated, self-managed and self-administered real estate investment trust, which focuses on the acquisition, leasing, management, development and redevelopment of regional malls throughout the United States. Macerich currently owns 51 million square feet of real estate consisting primarily of interests in 47 regional shopping centers.

