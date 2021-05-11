The Macerich (NYSE:MAC) Updates FY21 Earnings Guidance

The Macerich (NYSE:MAC) updated its FY21 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.77-1.97 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $1.85. The Macerich also updated its FY 2021 guidance to 1.770-1.970 EPS.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Truist increased their price objective on The Macerich from $14.00 to $15.00 in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Truist Securities raised their target price on The Macerich from $14.00 to $15.00 in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered The Macerich from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $13.50 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on The Macerich from $11.50 to $11.20 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price objective on The Macerich from $8.50 to $12.50 in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The Macerich currently has a consensus rating of Sell and a consensus price target of $10.55.

Shares of The Macerich stock traded down $0.08 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $14.11. The stock had a trading volume of 293,071 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,209,684. The company has a market capitalization of $2.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -147.76 and a beta of 2.07. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $12.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.89. The Macerich has a 52 week low of $5.61 and a 52 week high of $25.99. The company has a current ratio of 2.71, a quick ratio of 2.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21.

The Macerich (NYSE:MAC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.72). The Macerich had a negative return on equity of 1.03% and a negative net margin of 1.55%. On average, equities analysts forecast that The Macerich will post 2.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 7th will be given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.25%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 6th. The Macerich’s payout ratio is 16.95%.

The Macerich Company Profile

Macerich is a fully integrated, self-managed and self-administered real estate investment trust, which focuses on the acquisition, leasing, management, development and redevelopment of regional malls throughout the United States. Macerich currently owns 51 million square feet of real estate consisting primarily of interests in 47 regional shopping centers.

