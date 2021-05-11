The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Acquires 26,846 Shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) by 0.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,623,499 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,846 shares during the period. UnitedHealth Group makes up 1.2% of The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned 0.38% of UnitedHealth Group worth $1,348,195,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. One One Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in UnitedHealth Group during the 1st quarter worth about $334,000. Provident Trust Co. lifted its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Provident Trust Co. now owns 1,195,187 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $444,693,000 after acquiring an additional 72,206 shares in the last quarter. Mader & Shannon Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 246.3% during the 1st quarter. Mader & Shannon Wealth Management Inc. now owns 16,371 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $6,091,000 after purchasing an additional 11,644 shares during the period. JNBA Financial Advisors increased its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 4,832 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $1,798,000 after purchasing an additional 459 shares during the period. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 413,901 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $154,000,000 after purchasing an additional 1,979 shares during the period. 86.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CAO Thomas E. Roos sold 5,301 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $394.66, for a total value of $2,092,092.66. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 58,589 shares in the company, valued at $23,122,734.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard T. Burke sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $353.32, for a total value of $1,413,280.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 153,953 shares in the company, valued at $54,394,673.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 19,801 shares of company stock worth $7,332,468 in the last three months. 0.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

UNH has been the topic of several recent research reports. Barclays upped their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $405.00 to $435.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Oppenheimer upped their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $375.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $410.00 to $435.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $415.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $462.00 to $515.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $412.26.

Shares of UnitedHealth Group stock traded down $7.54 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $413.35. 85,312 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,220,822. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 1 year low of $273.71 and a 1 year high of $425.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The business has a 50-day moving average of $386.23 and a 200-day moving average of $352.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $390.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.74.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $5.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.38 by $0.93. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 27.53% and a net margin of 6.62%. The firm had revenue of $70.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $69.13 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.72 earnings per share. UnitedHealth Group’s quarterly revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 16.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th were issued a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 12th. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.09%.

About UnitedHealth Group

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older, addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance program, and health care programs; medical and dental benefits; and hospital and clinical services.

