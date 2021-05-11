The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Has $351.35 Million Position in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company reduced its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 9.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,992,735 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 976,212 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned about 0.22% of Wells Fargo & Company worth $351,346,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Wells Fargo & Company during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Key Financial Inc acquired a new position in Wells Fargo & Company during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. 67.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

WFC has been the subject of several recent research reports. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $41.50 to $47.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities upgraded Wells Fargo & Company from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $40.83.

Wells Fargo & Company stock traded down $0.69 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $45.91. 702,938 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 34,241,633. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.66. Wells Fargo & Company has a 12 month low of $20.76 and a 12 month high of $47.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The firm has a market cap of $189.80 billion, a PE ratio of 125.95, a PEG ratio of 4.84 and a beta of 1.07.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 13th. The financial services provider reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.36. Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 3.18% and a net margin of 3.72%. The firm had revenue of $18.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.42 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.01 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Wells Fargo & Company will post 0.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 6th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.87%. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.13%.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE: WFC) is a leading financial services company that has approximately $1.9 trillion in assets and proudly serves one in three U.S. households and more than 10% of all middle market companies in the U.S. We provide a diversified set of banking, investment and mortgage products and services, as well as consumer and commercial finance, through our four reportable operating segments: Consumer Banking and Lending, Commercial Banking, Corporate and Investment Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management.

