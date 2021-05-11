The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Purchases 6,044,211 Shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM) by 166.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,671,451 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,044,211 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned approximately 1.65% of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF worth $515,875,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clark Financial Advisors acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Manchester Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 488.2% in the fourth quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 415 shares during the last quarter. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, Wolff Wiese Magana LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.63% of the company’s stock.

EEM stock traded down $0.35 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $53.36. 1,899,597 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 42,781,473. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $53.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $53.15. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 52 week low of $35.56 and a 52 week high of $58.29.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

