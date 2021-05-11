The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Sells 324,895 Shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company cut its holdings in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 1.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 26,598,446 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 324,895 shares during the period. Bank of America comprises approximately 0.9% of The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest holding. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned approximately 0.31% of Bank of America worth $1,029,094,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Well Done LLC grew its position in shares of Bank of America by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Well Done LLC now owns 9,169 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $355,000 after acquiring an additional 249 shares during the period. Regal Wealth Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Bank of America by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. Regal Wealth Group Inc. now owns 3,558 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $138,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares during the period. Family Legacy Inc. grew its position in shares of Bank of America by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Family Legacy Inc. now owns 22,567 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $873,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares during the period. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC lifted its stake in shares of Bank of America by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC now owns 9,369 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $374,000 after buying an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IMS Capital Management lifted its stake in shares of Bank of America by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. IMS Capital Management now owns 17,274 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $668,000 after buying an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:BAC traded down $0.39 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $41.66. The company had a trading volume of 1,532,310 shares, compared to its average volume of 53,226,039. The company has a fifty day moving average of $39.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $33.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $357.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.59. Bank of America Co. has a 12 month low of $20.10 and a 12 month high of $42.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.21. Bank of America had a net margin of 19.50% and a return on equity of 8.00%. The company had revenue of $22.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.67 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.40 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Bank of America Co. will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Bank of America declared that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, January 19th that allows the company to buyback $2.90 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to reacquire up to 1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Investors of record on Friday, June 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 3rd. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.49%.

A number of analysts recently commented on BAC shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Bank of America from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. UBS Group set a $30.00 price target on shares of Bank of America and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Bank of America from $40.50 to $43.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Bank of America from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Bank of America from $37.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $38.26.

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

