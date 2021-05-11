The Middleby (MIDD) – Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates

The Middleby (NASDAQ: MIDD) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

5/10/2021 – The Middleby had its price target raised by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $225.00 to $250.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

5/6/2021 – The Middleby had its price target raised by analysts at Robert W. Baird from $195.00 to $214.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

4/28/2021 – The Middleby had its price target raised by analysts at KeyCorp from $195.00 to $210.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

4/22/2021 – The Middleby had its price target raised by analysts at KeyCorp from $195.00 to $210.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

4/22/2021 – The Middleby had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $155.00 to $169.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

4/22/2021 – The Middleby was upgraded by analysts at CL King from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating.

4/22/2021 – The Middleby had its price target raised by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $190.00 to $220.00.

4/16/2021 – The Middleby had its price target raised by analysts at Robert W. Baird from $192.00 to $195.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

3/22/2021 – The Middleby had its price target raised by analysts at KeyCorp from $180.00 to $195.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

3/15/2021 – The Middleby had its price target raised by analysts at KeyCorp from $180.00 to $195.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

3/15/2021 – The Middleby had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell from $140.00 to $185.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:MIDD opened at $183.10 on Tuesday. The Middleby Co. has a 52-week low of $54.21 and a 52-week high of $186.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.31 and a beta of 1.77. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $171.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $144.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 2.08.

The Middleby (NASDAQ:MIDD) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The industrial products company reported $1.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.16. The Middleby had a return on equity of 15.18% and a net margin of 10.28%. The firm had revenue of $758.06 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $714.50 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.46 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that The Middleby Co. will post 4.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Corbenic Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Middleby in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Twin Tree Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of The Middleby in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Middleby in the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in shares of The Middleby by 211.3% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 249 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of The Middleby by 31.2% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 408 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the last quarter.

The Middleby Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, marketing, and distribution of foodservice equipment. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Foodservice Equipment Group, Food Processing Equipment Group, Residential Kitchen Equipment Group, and Corporate and Other. The Commercial Foodservice Equipment Group segment manufactures, sells, and distributes foodservice equipment for the restaurant and institutional kitchen industry.

