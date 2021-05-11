The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) Position Boosted by Meyer Handelman Co.

Meyer Handelman Co. lifted its stake in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) by 2.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 613,304 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 16,750 shares during the quarter. The Procter & Gamble makes up about 3.4% of Meyer Handelman Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Meyer Handelman Co.’s holdings in The Procter & Gamble were worth $83,059,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Emerson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in The Procter & Gamble during the first quarter valued at $26,000. MD Financial Management Inc. purchased a new stake in The Procter & Gamble during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Greenhouse Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in The Procter & Gamble during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Luken Investment Analytics LLC purchased a new stake in The Procter & Gamble during the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Flagship Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in The Procter & Gamble during the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. 63.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have weighed in on PG. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $150.00 price objective (down previously from $165.00) on shares of The Procter & Gamble in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of The Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $139.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of The Procter & Gamble in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $149.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup cut shares of The Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of The Procter & Gamble from $159.00 to $158.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Procter & Gamble has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $148.93.

The Procter & Gamble stock traded up $0.24 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $137.91. 726,489 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,266,806. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.87. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 12 month low of $111.25 and a 12 month high of $146.92. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $134.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $134.50. The company has a market cap of $337.64 billion, a PE ratio of 26.32, a P/E/G ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.38.

The Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $18.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18 billion. The Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.92% and a return on equity of 30.69%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.17 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.8698 per share. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.52%. This is a positive change from The Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 22nd. The Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is presently 67.97%.

In related news, Director Nelson Peltz sold 107,372 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.00, for a total value of $13,743,616.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Valarie L. Sheppard sold 1,811 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.77, for a total transaction of $227,769.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 2,282,873 shares of company stock valued at $306,539,932. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

About The Procter & Gamble

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North and Latin America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, India, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

