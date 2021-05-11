The RealReal (NASDAQ:REAL) Announces Earnings Results

The RealReal (NASDAQ:REAL) issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported ($0.49) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.54) by $0.05, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The RealReal had a negative return on equity of 48.99% and a negative net margin of 46.90%. The firm had revenue of $98.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $95.61 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.39) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

REAL traded down $3.88 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $16.43. 11,293,614 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,528,549. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.84 and a beta of 3.33. The company has a current ratio of 3.62, a quick ratio of 3.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The RealReal has a 1-year low of $11.43 and a 1-year high of $30.22.

Several analysts have recently commented on REAL shares. Cowen increased their price objective on The RealReal from $18.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on The RealReal from $25.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. B. Riley increased their price objective on The RealReal from $13.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on The RealReal from $21.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Raymond James reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of The RealReal in a report on Monday, March 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The RealReal currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.77.

In other news, CEO Julie Wainwright sold 2,175 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.13, for a total transaction of $50,307.75. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,095,013 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $71,587,650.69. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CAO Steve Ming Lo sold 6,750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.45, for a total transaction of $185,287.50. Insiders have sold a total of 32,871 shares of company stock worth $879,840 over the last ninety days. 27.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The RealReal Company Profile

The RealReal, Inc operates an online marketplace for consigned luxury goods. It offers various product categories, including women's, men's, kids', jewelry, and watches, as well as home and art products. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

