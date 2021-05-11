The Sandbox Price Down 16.7% Over Last 7 Days (SAND)

The Sandbox (CURRENCY:SAND) traded 3.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on May 11th. During the last seven days, The Sandbox has traded down 16.7% against the U.S. dollar. The Sandbox has a total market capitalization of $338.39 million and $62.46 million worth of The Sandbox was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One The Sandbox coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.49 or 0.00000872 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get The Sandbox alerts:

PAC Global (PAC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Crust (CRU) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $74.93 or 0.00132544 BTC.

Venus LTC (vLTC) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.39 or 0.00013071 BTC.

Davinci Coin (DAC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0051 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Cyclone Protocol (CYC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2,209.75 or 0.03908983 BTC.

Pizza (PIZZA) traded 35% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000245 BTC.

Krios (GIG) traded up 92.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Polis (POLIS) traded down 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000449 BTC.

Startcoin (START) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0141 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Advanced Technology Coin (ARC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0147 or 0.00000026 BTC.

The Sandbox Profile

The Sandbox (CRYPTO:SAND) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It launched on June 5th, 2017. The Sandbox’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 686,821,749 coins. The Sandbox’s official Twitter account is @TheSandboxGame and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Sandbox’s official website is www.sandbox.game/en . The Sandbox’s official message board is medium.com/sandbox-game

According to CryptoCompare, “The Sandbox is a community-driven platform where creators can monetize voxel ASSETS and gaming experiences on the blockchain. SAND holders will be also able to participate in the governance of the platform via a Decentralized Autonomous Organization (DAO), where they can exercise voting rights on key decisions of The Sandbox ecosystem. As a player, the user can create digital assets (Non-Fungible Tokens, aka NFTs), upload them to the marketplace, and drag-and-drop them to create game experiences with The Sandbox Game Maker. “

Buying and Selling The Sandbox

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as The Sandbox directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire The Sandbox should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy The Sandbox using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for The Sandbox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for The Sandbox and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.