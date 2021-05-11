The St. Joe (NYSE:JOE) Shares Down 5.8%

The St. Joe Company (NYSE:JOE)’s share price dropped 5.8% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $42.37 and last traded at $42.37. Approximately 7,647 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 303,122 shares. The stock had previously closed at $44.96.

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.48 billion, a PE ratio of 74.66 and a beta of 1.23.

The St. Joe (NYSE:JOE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter. The St. Joe had a return on equity of 6.38% and a net margin of 24.55%. The company had revenue of $41.30 million during the quarter.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 12th will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 11th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.76%.

In other The St. Joe news, major shareholder Fairholme Funds Inc sold 463,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.62, for a total value of $23,482,618.00. Also, Director Bruce R. Berkowitz sold 45,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.03, for a total transaction of $2,296,377.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 733,200 shares of company stock valued at $36,957,191 over the last 90 days. 44.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich purchased a new position in shares of The St. Joe in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in The St. Joe during the fourth quarter valued at $60,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of The St. Joe by 300.5% in the fourth quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 3,004 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $128,000 after purchasing an additional 2,254 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of The St. Joe in the first quarter worth about $143,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of The St. Joe in the first quarter worth about $146,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.39% of the company’s stock.

The St. Joe Company Profile (NYSE:JOE)

The St. Joe Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a real estate development, asset management, and operating company in Northwest Florida, the United States. It operates through three segments: Residential, Hospitality, and Commercial. The Residential segment plans and develops residential communities of various sizes for homebuilders or retail consumers.

