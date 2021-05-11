The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR) CEO Sells $3,322,542.08 in Stock

The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR) CEO Richard G. Kyle sold 36,304 shares of The Timken stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.52, for a total transaction of $3,322,542.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 306,388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,040,629.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

NYSE:TKR traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $89.80. 482,516 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 625,668. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.85, a P/E/G ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 1.77. The Timken Company has a twelve month low of $34.46 and a twelve month high of $92.39. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $83.46 and a 200 day moving average of $77.59. The company has a current ratio of 2.65, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

Get The Timken alerts:

The Timken (NYSE:TKR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $981.09 million. The Timken had a net margin of 9.80% and a return on equity of 15.77%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.11 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that The Timken Company will post 4.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 21st will be issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 20th. This is a positive change from The Timken’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. The Timken’s payout ratio is 25.22%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TKR. AGF Investments Inc. grew its holdings in shares of The Timken by 262,539.9% in the 4th quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 908,734 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $70,300,000 after purchasing an additional 908,388 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of The Timken in the 4th quarter worth about $63,173,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of The Timken by 63.5% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,322,646 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $102,320,000 after purchasing an additional 513,687 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of The Timken by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,026,064 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $489,137,000 after purchasing an additional 478,718 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of The Timken by 121.0% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 719,133 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $55,632,000 after purchasing an additional 393,679 shares during the last quarter. 80.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have issued reports on TKR. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of The Timken from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $88.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of The Timken from $74.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of The Timken from $87.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of The Timken from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Evercore ISI cut shares of The Timken to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $93.00.

The Timken Company Profile

The Timken Company designs, manufactures, and manages engineered bearings and power transmission products and services worldwide. It operates in two segments, Mobile Industries and Process Industries. The Mobile Industries segment offers a portfolio of bearings, seals, and lubrication devices and systems, as well as power transmission components, engineered chains, augers, belts, couplings, clutches, brakes, and related products and maintenance services to original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and end users of off-highway equipment for the agricultural, construction, mining, outdoor power equipment, and power sports markets; and on-highway vehicles, including passenger cars, light trucks, and medium- and heavy-duty trucks, as well as rail cars and locomotives.

Featured Story: Google Finance Portfolio

Receive News & Ratings for The Timken Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Timken and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.