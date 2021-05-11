The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR) VP Sells $248,123.62 in Stock

The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR) VP Hansal N. Patel sold 2,707 shares of The Timken stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.66, for a total transaction of $248,123.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Shares of TKR traded up $0.08 on Tuesday, reaching $89.80. 482,516 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 625,668. The company has a current ratio of 2.65, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 1.77. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $83.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $77.59. The Timken Company has a 12 month low of $34.46 and a 12 month high of $92.39.

The Timken (NYSE:TKR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $981.09 million. The Timken had a net margin of 9.80% and a return on equity of 15.77%. The Timken’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.11 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that The Timken Company will post 4.16 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, May 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 20th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.34%. This is a boost from The Timken’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. The Timken’s payout ratio is currently 25.22%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on TKR shares. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of The Timken from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of The Timken from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $88.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of The Timken from $87.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday. Evercore ISI downgraded shares of The Timken to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Vertical Research began coverage on shares of The Timken in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $93.00.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in The Timken by 8.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,026,064 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $489,137,000 after purchasing an additional 478,718 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in The Timken by 63.5% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,322,646 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $102,320,000 after purchasing an additional 513,687 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in The Timken by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,030,950 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $79,754,000 after purchasing an additional 49,900 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in The Timken by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 932,454 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $72,136,000 after purchasing an additional 27,067 shares during the period. Finally, AGF Investments Inc. grew its holdings in The Timken by 262,539.9% during the fourth quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 908,734 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $70,300,000 after purchasing an additional 908,388 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.41% of the company’s stock.

The Timken Company Profile

The Timken Company designs, manufactures, and manages engineered bearings and power transmission products and services worldwide. It operates in two segments, Mobile Industries and Process Industries. The Mobile Industries segment offers a portfolio of bearings, seals, and lubrication devices and systems, as well as power transmission components, engineered chains, augers, belts, couplings, clutches, brakes, and related products and maintenance services to original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and end users of off-highway equipment for the agricultural, construction, mining, outdoor power equipment, and power sports markets; and on-highway vehicles, including passenger cars, light trucks, and medium- and heavy-duty trucks, as well as rail cars and locomotives.

