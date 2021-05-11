The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $95.00.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered The Toro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 6th.

Shares of The Toro stock opened at $115.99 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $109.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $98.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.48 billion, a PE ratio of 38.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.73. The Toro has a 12 month low of $57.89 and a 12 month high of $118.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

The Toro (NYSE:TTC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 3rd. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $873.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $851.36 million. The Toro had a net margin of 9.76% and a return on equity of 32.24%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.64 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that The Toro will post 3.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 5th were given a $0.2625 dividend. This represents a $1.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 1st. The Toro’s payout ratio is 34.77%.

In related news, VP Gregory S. Janey sold 775 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.94, for a total transaction of $80,553.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 3,474 shares in the company, valued at $361,087.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Blake M. Grams sold 16,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.26, for a total value of $1,598,086.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 10,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,052,156. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 33,660 shares of company stock valued at $3,404,841. 1.77% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TTC. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its stake in The Toro by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 14,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,356,000 after buying an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its stake in shares of The Toro by 48.2% in the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its position in shares of The Toro by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 40,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,884,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Bruderman Asset Management LLC grew its stake in The Toro by 5.0% in the first quarter. Bruderman Asset Management LLC now owns 2,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $287,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the period. Finally, Xponance Inc. raised its holdings in The Toro by 0.7% in the first quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 21,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,207,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. 80.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Toro Company designs, manufactures, and markets professional and residential equipment worldwide. The company's Professional segment offers turf and landscape equipment products, including sports fields and grounds maintenance equipment, golf course mowing and maintenance equipment, landscape contractor mowing equipment, landscape creation and renovation equipment, rental and specialty construction equipment, and other maintenance equipment; and snow and ice management equipment, such as snowplows, salt and sand spreaders, and related parts and accessories for light and medium duty trucks, utility task vehicles, skid steers, and front-end loaders.

