The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) Stake Lessened by Raymond James Trust N.A.

Raymond James Trust N.A. trimmed its holdings in shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) by 17.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 18,464 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 3,875 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in The Travelers Companies were worth $2,777,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL bought a new stake in The Travelers Companies during the first quarter worth approximately $27,072,000. Convergence Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in The Travelers Companies during the first quarter worth approximately $325,000. Creative Planning boosted its holdings in The Travelers Companies by 3.9% during the first quarter. Creative Planning now owns 37,133 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $5,585,000 after buying an additional 1,387 shares in the last quarter. Arrow Financial Corp boosted its holdings in The Travelers Companies by 11.3% during the first quarter. Arrow Financial Corp now owns 5,036 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $757,000 after buying an additional 510 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Greenleaf Trust boosted its holdings in The Travelers Companies by 2.8% during the first quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 7,653 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,151,000 after buying an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.82% of the company’s stock.

Get The Travelers Companies alerts:

In other news, Vice Chairman William H. Heyman sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.00, for a total transaction of $161,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 250,261 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,292,021. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Alan D. Schnitzer sold 60,979 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total transaction of $9,451,745.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 238,213 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,923,015. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 163,068 shares of company stock worth $25,206,262 in the last 90 days. 0.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

TRV stock opened at $161.67 on Tuesday. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $85.10 and a 12-month high of $162.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company has a market cap of $40.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.48, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a 50 day moving average of $154.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $143.45.

The Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The insurance provider reported $2.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.37 by $0.36. The business had revenue of $7.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.45 billion. The Travelers Companies had a net margin of 7.13% and a return on equity of 8.63%. The Travelers Companies’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.62 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 8.54 EPS for the current year.

The Travelers Companies declared that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, April 20th that permits the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the insurance provider to repurchase up to 12.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 9th. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.18%. This is an increase from The Travelers Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. The Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.42%.

TRV has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of The Travelers Companies from $156.00 to $163.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of The Travelers Companies from $142.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of The Travelers Companies from $142.00 to $153.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Barclays upped their price target on shares of The Travelers Companies from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The Travelers Companies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $165.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The Travelers Companies currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $153.25.

The Travelers Companies Profile

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United states and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

Read More: Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA)

Receive News & Ratings for The Travelers Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Travelers Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.