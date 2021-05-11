The Western Union (NYSE:WU) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

The Western Union (NYSE:WU) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 2.000-2.100 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $2.050. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Shares of WU stock opened at $25.80 on Tuesday. The Western Union has a 52-week low of $17.56 and a 52-week high of $26.61. The stock has a market cap of $10.56 billion, a PE ratio of 17.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 0.88. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.24.

The Western Union (NYSE:WU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The credit services provider reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44. The company had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. The Western Union had a negative return on equity of 1,029.12% and a net margin of 12.38%. The Western Union’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.44 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that The Western Union will post 1.79 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 17th were given a dividend of $0.235 per share. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 16th. This is a positive change from The Western Union’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The Western Union’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 54.34%.

WU has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of The Western Union from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Citigroup increased their price target on The Western Union from $24.00 to $25.50 in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut The Western Union from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $27.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Barclays increased their target price on The Western Union from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of The Western Union from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an underperform rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The Western Union has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $24.32.

In related news, insider Andrew Summerill sold 2,806 shares of The Western Union stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.75, for a total transaction of $69,448.50. Also, insider Khalid Fellahi sold 16,895 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.84, for a total value of $402,776.80. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 160,764 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,832,613.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 324,677 shares of company stock valued at $7,760,531 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.27% of the company’s stock.

About The Western Union

The Western Union Co is a holding company, which engages in the provision of money transfer and payment services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer-to-Consumer; Business Solutions; and Other. The Consumer-to-Consumer segment facilitates money transfers between two consumers. The Business Solutions segment offers payment and foreign exchange solutions, cross-border, cross-currency transactions, for small and medium size enterprises and other organizations and individuals.

