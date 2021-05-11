THEKEY Price Reaches $0.0019 (TKY)

THEKEY (CURRENCY:TKY) traded 4% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on May 11th. One THEKEY coin can currently be bought for $0.0019 or 0.00000003 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. THEKEY has a total market capitalization of $12.01 million and approximately $496,279.00 worth of THEKEY was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, THEKEY has traded 4% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

THEKEY Profile

THEKEY (CRYPTO:TKY) is a coin. It launched on January 28th, 2018. THEKEY’s total supply is 9,795,844,687 coins and its circulating supply is 6,210,789,109 coins. The official website for THEKEY is www.thekey.vip . The Reddit community for THEKEY is /r/THEKEYOFFICIAL and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . THEKEY’s official Twitter account is @thekeyvip and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “THEKEY Project Team is developing an identification verification (IDV) tool based on the NEO blockchain. THEKEY IDV tool will feature a dynamic multi-dimension identification (BDMI) by using Personally Identifiable Information (PII) which is exclusively authorized by government authorities. The IDV tool already deployed and is being used for mobile social insurance in two pilot cities, in which people can receive their payment for their pension or healthcare insurance reimbursement. Moreover, the THEKEY team plans to deploy it in another 41 cities, converting more than 130 million people. “

THEKEY Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as THEKEY directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade THEKEY should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy THEKEY using one of the exchanges listed above.

