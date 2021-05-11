TherapeuticsMD, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXMD) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of TherapeuticsMD, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXMD) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $5.07.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on TXMD. HC Wainwright cut their price target on TherapeuticsMD from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered TherapeuticsMD from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 24th.

NASDAQ:TXMD opened at $1.05 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $412.85 million, a PE ratio of -1.48 and a beta of 2.19. TherapeuticsMD has a twelve month low of $1.05 and a twelve month high of $2.75.

TherapeuticsMD (NASDAQ:TXMD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.01). As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that TherapeuticsMD will post -0.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Credit Suisse AG lifted its stake in shares of TherapeuticsMD by 53.6% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 348,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $421,000 after acquiring an additional 121,583 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in TherapeuticsMD by 14.6% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,419,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,918,000 after purchasing an additional 2,727,622 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its holdings in TherapeuticsMD by 41.9% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 103,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after purchasing an additional 30,487 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. increased its holdings in TherapeuticsMD by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 149,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,000 after purchasing an additional 8,476 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sawtooth Solutions LLC bought a new stake in TherapeuticsMD in the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. 52.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TherapeuticsMD Company Profile

TherapeuticsMD, Inc operates as a women's healthcare company in the United States. The company offers IMVEXXY for the treatment of moderate-to-severe dyspareunia; BIJUVA, a bio-identical hormone therapy combination of 17Ã-estradiol and progesterone for the treatment of moderate-to-severe vasomotor symptoms; and ANNOVERA, a ring-shaped contraceptive vaginal system.

