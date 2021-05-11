Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) EVP Sells $16,147,796.80 in Stock

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) EVP Michel Lagarde sold 34,168 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $472.60, for a total value of $16,147,796.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 52,629 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,872,465.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Michel Lagarde also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Thermo Fisher Scientific alerts:

On Monday, May 10th, Michel Lagarde sold 21,600 shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $464.51, for a total value of $10,033,416.00.

Shares of TMO stock traded up $0.53 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $464.00. The company had a trading volume of 1,570,331 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,776,498. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a current ratio of 2.93. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $471.04 and a 200-day moving average of $475.99. The company has a market capitalization of $182.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.99, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.85. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 12-month low of $324.35 and a 12-month high of $532.57.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The medical research company reported $7.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.69 by $0.52. The business had revenue of $9.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.69 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 21.35% and a net margin of 17.12%. The business’s revenue was up 59.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.94 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 19.03 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 16th were given a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.22%. This is a positive change from Thermo Fisher Scientific’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 15th. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.42%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TMO. Annapolis Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific during the first quarter worth $26,000. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 58.7% during the first quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 73 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the period. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 38.5% during the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 72 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Cowen upped their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $525.00 to $585.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Barclays assumed coverage on Thermo Fisher Scientific in a report on Monday, March 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $525.00 price target for the company. SVB Leerink upped their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $525.00 to $560.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $556.00 to $580.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $535.00 to $575.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $534.45.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Company Profile

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc offers life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and service worldwide. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

Featured Article: Lock-Up Period Expiration

Receive News & Ratings for Thermo Fisher Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thermo Fisher Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.