Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) Shares Bought by Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc.

Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) by 6.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 40,225 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,475 shares during the period. Thermo Fisher Scientific comprises approximately 2.1% of Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $18,358,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of TMO. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific during the 4th quarter worth about $2,336,640,000. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 13,022,987 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $6,065,847,000 after purchasing an additional 686,768 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 29,504,221 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $13,742,475,000 after purchasing an additional 624,512 shares in the last quarter. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt boosted its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 121.6% during the 1st quarter. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt now owns 1,048,000 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $478,684,000 after purchasing an additional 575,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 473.7% in the 4th quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 641,921 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $298,994,000 after acquiring an additional 530,026 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.17% of the company’s stock.

TMO stock opened at $460.00 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $180.79 billion, a PE ratio of 37.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.85. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 12 month low of $324.35 and a 12 month high of $532.57. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $471.04 and its 200 day moving average is $475.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 2.93 and a quick ratio of 2.31.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The medical research company reported $7.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.69 by $0.52. The company had revenue of $9.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.69 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 17.12% and a return on equity of 21.35%. The firm’s revenue was up 59.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.94 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 19.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 16th were given a dividend of $0.26 per share. This is an increase from Thermo Fisher Scientific’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 15th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.23%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 8.42%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on TMO shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $535.00 to $575.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $556.00 to $580.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $525.00 to $560.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, KeyCorp raised shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $520.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Thermo Fisher Scientific presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $534.45.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Profile

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc offers life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and service worldwide. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

