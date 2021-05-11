Thisoption Trading 64.1% Lower This Week (TONS)

Thisoption (CURRENCY:TONS) traded 13.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on May 11th. Over the last seven days, Thisoption has traded 64.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Thisoption coin can now be bought for approximately $0.44 or 0.00000781 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Thisoption has a total market capitalization of $2.43 million and approximately $66.00 worth of Thisoption was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Thisoption alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001775 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.47 or 0.00002609 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 27% lower against the dollar and now trades at $365.19 or 0.00648261 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $37.57 or 0.00066691 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 15.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $136.46 or 0.00242233 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.18 or 0.00003872 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $657.54 or 0.01167221 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.36 or 0.00029042 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $418.33 or 0.00742601 BTC.

Thisoption Coin Profile

Thisoption’s total supply is 180,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,514,569 coins. Thisoption’s official message board is medium.com/@thisoption.com . Thisoption’s official website is extons.io . Thisoption’s official Twitter account is @thisoption and its Facebook page is accessible here

Thisoption Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Thisoption directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Thisoption should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Thisoption using one of the exchanges listed above.

