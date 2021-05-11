Thomas J. Mireles Sells 10,000 Shares of Murphy Oil Co. (NYSE:MUR) Stock

Murphy Oil Co. (NYSE:MUR) SVP Thomas J. Mireles sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.41, for a total value of $194,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 32,669 shares in the company, valued at approximately $634,105.29. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Shares of MUR stock traded down $0.16 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $20.13. The company had a trading volume of 3,136,264 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,827,608. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.00. Murphy Oil Co. has a 52-week low of $7.00 and a 52-week high of $20.74. The stock has a market cap of $3.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.92 and a beta of 3.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.09.

Murphy Oil (NYSE:MUR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.22. The business had revenue of $379.99 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $485.80 million. Murphy Oil had a negative return on equity of 3.06% and a negative net margin of 46.10%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 62.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.30) EPS. Analysts anticipate that Murphy Oil Co. will post -1.23 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 17th will be given a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 14th. Murphy Oil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.47%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MUR. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Murphy Oil by 1.7% during the first quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 53,495 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $878,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Murphy Oil by 0.4% during the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 261,669 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $4,294,000 after purchasing an additional 1,129 shares during the last quarter. Commerce Bank grew its holdings in shares of Murphy Oil by 9.2% during the first quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 13,935 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $228,000 after purchasing an additional 1,178 shares during the last quarter. Fruth Investment Management grew its holdings in shares of Murphy Oil by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Fruth Investment Management now owns 64,520 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $780,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Murphy Oil by 13.2% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 11,326 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $186,000 after buying an additional 1,317 shares in the last quarter. 78.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MUR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. KeyCorp increased their price target on Murphy Oil from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Mizuho dropped their price objective on Murphy Oil from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Murphy Oil from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 29th. Truist increased their price objective on Murphy Oil from $17.00 to $21.00 in a report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Murphy Oil from $14.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.50.

Murphy Oil Corporation operates as an oil and natural gas exploration and production company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It explores for and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. The company was formerly known as Murphy Corporation and changed its name to Murphy Oil Corporation in 1964.

