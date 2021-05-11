Thomson Reuters (NYSE:TRI) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Thomson Reuters (NYSE:TRI) (TSE:TRI) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $6.19 billion-$6.22 billion.

Shares of Thomson Reuters stock traded down $0.15 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $96.12. 32,126 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 492,533. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $91.39 and its 200 day moving average is $84.71. The stock has a market cap of $47.63 billion, a PE ratio of 25.60, a P/E/G ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.51. Thomson Reuters has a 12 month low of $64.47 and a 12 month high of $99.14.

Thomson Reuters (NYSE:TRI) (TSE:TRI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The business services provider reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $1.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.56 billion. Thomson Reuters had a net margin of 31.66% and a return on equity of 8.89%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.48 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Thomson Reuters will post 1.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 20th will be issued a $0.405 dividend. This represents a $1.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 19th. Thomson Reuters’s payout ratio is currently 88.37%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. CIBC upped their price objective on shares of Thomson Reuters from $95.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Thomson Reuters from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of Thomson Reuters from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Thomson Reuters in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. They issued a neutral rating and a $88.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of Thomson Reuters from $122.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Thomson Reuters has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $107.70.

Thomson Reuters Company Profile

Thomson Reuters Corporation provides business information services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in five segments: Legal Professionals, Corporates, Tax & Accounting Professionals, Reuters News, and Global Print. The Legal Professionals segment offers research and workflow products focusing on legal research and integrated legal workflow solutions that combine content, tools, and analytics to law firms and governments.

