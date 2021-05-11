Thomson Reuters (NYSE:TRI) Price Target Raised to $96.00

Thomson Reuters (NYSE:TRI) (TSE:TRI) had its price target upped by Morgan Stanley from $92.00 to $96.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the business services provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective would indicate a potential downside of 0.28% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on TRI. Zacks Investment Research cut Thomson Reuters from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. TD Securities boosted their target price on Thomson Reuters from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. National Bank Financial raised Thomson Reuters from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $111.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Scotiabank upped their price target on Thomson Reuters from $122.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, CIBC upped their price target on Thomson Reuters from $95.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $107.70.

Get Thomson Reuters alerts:

TRI opened at $96.27 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.60, a P/E/G ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Thomson Reuters has a twelve month low of $64.47 and a twelve month high of $99.14. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $91.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $84.71.

Thomson Reuters (NYSE:TRI) (TSE:TRI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The business services provider reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $1.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.56 billion. Thomson Reuters had a return on equity of 8.89% and a net margin of 31.66%. The business’s revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.48 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Thomson Reuters will post 1.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its holdings in shares of Thomson Reuters by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 11,972 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $979,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. First American Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Thomson Reuters by 0.7% during the first quarter. First American Bank now owns 23,962 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,099,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in Thomson Reuters by 80.2% in the first quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 373 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the period. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Thomson Reuters by 87.7% in the first quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 398 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares during the period. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL lifted its holdings in Thomson Reuters by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 3,558 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $291,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares during the period. 20.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Thomson Reuters Company Profile

Thomson Reuters Corporation provides business information services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in five segments: Legal Professionals, Corporates, Tax & Accounting Professionals, Reuters News, and Global Print. The Legal Professionals segment offers research and workflow products focusing on legal research and integrated legal workflow solutions that combine content, tools, and analytics to law firms and governments.

Recommended Story: 52-Week High/Low

Receive News & Ratings for Thomson Reuters Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thomson Reuters and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.