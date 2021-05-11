ThoreCoin Price Up 4% This Week (THR)

ThoreCoin (CURRENCY:THR) traded 2.9% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on May 11th. During the last week, ThoreCoin has traded up 4% against the US dollar. ThoreCoin has a total market cap of $959.38 million and $35,108.00 worth of ThoreCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ThoreCoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $11,067.28 or 0.19371096 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get ThoreCoin alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001750 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.52 or 0.00002656 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $361.63 or 0.00632970 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39.46 or 0.00069068 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 11.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $143.76 or 0.00251625 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 10.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00003947 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $668.78 or 0.01170560 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $17.99 or 0.00031491 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $438.09 or 0.00766789 BTC.

ThoreCoin Profile

ThoreCoin’s launch date was February 24th, 2018. ThoreCoin’s total supply is 100,000 coins and its circulating supply is 86,686 coins. ThoreCoin’s official Twitter account is @Thr_Official and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for ThoreCoin is www.thorecoin.com . The Reddit community for ThoreCoin is https://reddit.com/r/ThoreCoin . The official message board for ThoreCoin is medium.com/@Thorenetwork

According to CryptoCompare, “THR represents a basket of top-traded high-demand coins Simply put, it’s a Basket of Multiple cryptocurrencies in which the user can invest by buying tokens, without the need to buy each cryptocurrency separately It’s an opportunity to participate in the growth of cryptocurrencies It’s a simple and comprehensible solution as the user need to monitor only one price – the price of the #THR Token by buying a token, user gets a share in this portfolio, THR token is traded like any other coin 24/7. Thorecoin has moved from Ethereum to Waves “

ThoreCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ThoreCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ThoreCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ThoreCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for ThoreCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ThoreCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.