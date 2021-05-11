ThreeFold Achieves Market Cap of $8.17 Million (TFT)

ThreeFold (CURRENCY:TFT) traded 7.9% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on May 11th. Over the last week, ThreeFold has traded down 4.7% against the US dollar. One ThreeFold coin can now be purchased for $0.10 or 0.00000176 BTC on popular exchanges. ThreeFold has a market capitalization of $8.17 million and $38,045.00 worth of ThreeFold was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001753 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 9.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.52 or 0.00002662 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $382.24 or 0.00669867 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 12.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.66 or 0.00071247 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 18.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $142.97 or 0.00250547 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 11.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.27 or 0.00003980 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $664.59 or 0.01164679 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded 12.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 10% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.30 or 0.00032067 BTC.

ThreeFold Profile

ThreeFold’s launch date was October 30th, 2020. ThreeFold’s total supply is 476,220,974 coins and its circulating supply is 81,181,457 coins. ThreeFold’s official website is threefold.io . ThreeFold’s official Twitter account is @threefold_io

Buying and Selling ThreeFold

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ThreeFold directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ThreeFold should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ThreeFold using one of the exchanges listed above.

