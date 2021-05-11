Thrive Token (THRT) Price Reaches $0.0023

Thrive Token (CURRENCY:THRT) traded up 2.8% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on May 11th. One Thrive Token coin can now be purchased for $0.0023 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Thrive Token has traded down 16.7% against the US dollar. Thrive Token has a total market cap of $235,959.46 and $1,306.00 worth of Thrive Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $48.56 or 0.00084998 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $11.06 or 0.00019351 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001750 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 24.3% against the dollar and now trades at $35.77 or 0.00062605 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $36.53 or 0.00063932 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $477.65 or 0.00836029 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $61.59 or 0.00107802 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 27.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00001892 BTC.

Thrive Token Coin Profile

Thrive Token (CRYPTO:THRT) is a coin. Its launch date was April 12th, 2018. Thrive Token’s total supply is 202,027,490 coins and its circulating supply is 103,247,500 coins. Thrive Token’s official Twitter account is @WeareThrivelabs . Thrive Token’s official message board is medium.com/@thriveico . Thrive Token’s official website is ico.thrivelabs.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Thrive is a blockchain-based marketplace to buy and sell advertising. It provides the consumers with the possibility of receiving rewards for sharing their data and reviewing the quality of websites on Thrives ecosystem. Features like premium placements, accurate reach or brand security are meant to be available for the publishers and advertisers at Thrive. ThriveToken is an Ethereum-based token and is native to Thrive. THRT ERC20 token is the only digital/fiat coin used in the Thrive marketplace and it is used as a medium for rewards payments for data sharing or website reviews. “

Buying and Selling Thrive Token

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Thrive Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Thrive Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Thrive Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

