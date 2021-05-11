thyssenkrupp (FRA:TKA) PT Set at €9.50 by Morgan Stanley

thyssenkrupp (FRA:TKA) has been assigned a €9.50 ($11.18) target price by research analysts at Morgan Stanley in a report released on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “sell” rating on the basic materials company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price would indicate a potential downside of 18.59% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on TKA. Jefferies Financial Group set a €16.00 ($18.82) price objective on shares of thyssenkrupp and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Independent Research set a €11.20 ($13.18) price objective on shares of thyssenkrupp and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Credit Suisse Group set a €14.50 ($17.06) price objective on shares of thyssenkrupp and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €17.00 ($20.00) price objective on shares of thyssenkrupp and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Finally, Nord/LB set a €14.00 ($16.47) price objective on shares of thyssenkrupp and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €12.65 ($14.88).

Shares of thyssenkrupp stock opened at €11.67 ($13.73) on Tuesday. thyssenkrupp has a 1 year low of €20.70 ($24.35) and a 1 year high of €27.01 ($31.78). The company has a 50-day moving average of €11.11 and a 200 day moving average of €8.93.

thyssenkrupp AG operates in the areas of automotive technology, industrial components, plant technology, marine systems, steel, and materials services in Germany, the United States, China, and internationally. The company's Automotive Technology segment develops and manufactures components and systems and automated production systems for the automotive industry.

