Tidex Token Price Reaches $0.23 (TDX)

Tidex Token (CURRENCY:TDX) traded 16.2% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on May 11th. Over the last seven days, Tidex Token has traded 21.2% lower against the dollar. One Tidex Token coin can currently be bought for about $0.23 or 0.00000406 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Tidex Token has a total market cap of $2.21 million and approximately $2,848.00 worth of Tidex Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001747 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.51 or 0.00002632 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 15% lower against the dollar and now trades at $361.33 or 0.00631130 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $39.05 or 0.00068216 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $144.52 or 0.00252423 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.28 or 0.00003978 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $680.99 or 0.01189463 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $17.96 or 0.00031377 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $438.89 or 0.00766605 BTC.

Tidex Token Coin Profile

Tidex Token’s total supply is 99,999,981 coins and its circulating supply is 9,504,980 coins. Tidex Token’s official website is tidex.com . Tidex Token’s official Twitter account is @Tidex_Exchange and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Tidex token (TDX) is a premined loyalty reward token built on the Waves platform. The tokens are awarded to active traders on Tidex platform with a daily trade rate above 1 BTC. “

Tidex Token Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tidex Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Tidex Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Tidex Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

