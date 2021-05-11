Timothy P. Mulhere Sells 24,471 Shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) Stock

Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) EVP Timothy P. Mulhere sold 24,471 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.27, for a total transaction of $5,585,995.17. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 43,438 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,915,592.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of NYSE ECL traded up $0.34 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $225.30. The stock had a trading volume of 794,283 shares, compared to its average volume of 954,863. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $219.90 and a 200-day moving average of $214.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.61. The company has a market capitalization of $64.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -61.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 1.01. Ecolab Inc. has a 12-month low of $181.25 and a 12-month high of $231.36.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $2.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.90 billion. Ecolab had a positive return on equity of 18.14% and a negative net margin of 8.21%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.13 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Ecolab Inc. will post 4.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.85%. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.99%.

ECL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ecolab from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $221.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Ecolab from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $225.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Gabelli upgraded shares of Ecolab from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Ecolab from $210.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Ecolab from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Ecolab has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $228.00.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Ecolab by 2.0% in the first quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,453 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $525,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC grew its stake in Ecolab by 24.0% during the first quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 248 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. grew its stake in Ecolab by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 2,396 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $518,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC grew its stake in Ecolab by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 1,157 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $250,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Verdence Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Ecolab by 2.1% during the first quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,377 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $509,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. 73.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Ecolab

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and infection prevention solutions and services worldwide. Its Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions to manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, commercial laundry, petroleum, and petrochemical industries.

