Tio Tech A Units’ Quiet Period Set To Expire on May 18th (NASDAQ:TIOAU)

Tio Tech A Units’ (NASDAQ:TIOAU) quiet period is set to expire on Tuesday, May 18th. Tio Tech A Units had issued 30,000,000 shares in its public offering on April 8th. The total size of the offering was $300,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. During Tio Tech A Units’ quiet period, insiders and any underwriters involved in the IPO are restricted from issuing any earnings forecasts or research reports for the company because of SEC regulations. Following the expiration of the company’s quiet period, the brokerages that served as underwriters will likely initiate research coverage on the company.

Shares of TIOAU stock opened at $10.00 on Tuesday. Tio Tech A Units has a 1-year low of $9.99 and a 1-year high of $10.10.

Tio Tech A intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Berlin, Germany.

