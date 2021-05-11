Titan Machinery Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NASDAQ:TITN)

Titan Machinery Inc. (NASDAQ:TITN) saw unusually large options trading activity on Monday. Stock investors purchased 3,776 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 1,180% compared to the average volume of 295 call options.

TITN has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Titan Machinery from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating on shares of Titan Machinery in a report on Sunday, March 21st. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Titan Machinery from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Titan Machinery presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.00.

NASDAQ:TITN opened at $26.48 on Tuesday. Titan Machinery has a fifty-two week low of $8.03 and a fifty-two week high of $30.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $596.33 million, a P/E ratio of 31.15 and a beta of 1.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 1.72. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.21.

Titan Machinery (NASDAQ:TITN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 17th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $436.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $369.60 million. Titan Machinery had a net margin of 1.45% and a return on equity of 6.64%. The company’s revenue was up 24.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.02 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Titan Machinery will post 1.15 EPS for the current year.

In other Titan Machinery news, CEO David Joseph Meyer sold 23,777 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.49, for a total transaction of $629,852.73. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 376,364 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,969,882.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 15.37% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TITN. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in Titan Machinery by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 126,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,668,000 after purchasing an additional 1,936 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio boosted its stake in Titan Machinery by 106.6% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 34,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $453,000 after purchasing an additional 17,700 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in Titan Machinery in the 4th quarter worth approximately $313,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new stake in Titan Machinery in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Titan Machinery in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,035,000. Institutional investors own 73.26% of the company’s stock.

Titan Machinery Inc owns and operates a network of full-service agricultural and construction equipment stores in the United States and Europe. It operates through three segments: Agriculture, Construction, and International. The company sells new and used equipment, including agricultural and construction equipment manufactured under the CNH Industrial family of brands, as well as equipment from various other manufacturers.

