Tixl One Day Volume Reaches $493,838.00 (TXL)

Tixl (CURRENCY:TXL) traded down 5.7% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on May 11th. During the last week, Tixl has traded down 12.7% against the US dollar. One Tixl coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.33 or 0.00000582 BTC on major exchanges. Tixl has a total market cap of $17.75 million and approximately $493,838.00 worth of Tixl was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001772 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.45 or 0.00002574 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $387.29 or 0.00686234 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $37.50 or 0.00066442 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 15.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $141.22 or 0.00250235 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.20 or 0.00003895 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $655.69 or 0.01161823 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $18.04 or 0.00031963 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $432.61 or 0.00766553 BTC.

Tixl Profile

Tixl’s total supply is 600,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 54,075,497 coins. The official message board for Tixl is medium.com/tixlcurrency . Tixl’s official Twitter account is @TixlOrg . Tixl’s official website is tixl.me/executive-summary . The Reddit community for Tixl is https://reddit.com/r/tixl and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Tixl is a non-profit FinTech company based in Hamburg, Germany. Tixl is the company behind the “Autobahn Network” project, a next-generation payment network. MTXLT (later TXL) is a token issued by Tixl, and the flagship asset of the Autobahn Network, which can be transferred with zero fees. The Autobahn Network allows Bitcoin, and other digital assets, to be transferred quickly and privately with low transaction fees. “

