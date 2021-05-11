TMX Group (TSE:X) Shares Cross Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $128.68

TMX Group Limited (TSE:X)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$128.68 and traded as high as C$135.59. TMX Group shares last traded at C$135.18, with a volume of 80,306 shares trading hands.

A number of analysts have commented on X shares. National Bankshares lifted their target price on TMX Group from C$142.00 to C$146.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on TMX Group from C$144.00 to C$145.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. Scotiabank lifted their target price on TMX Group from C$149.00 to C$152.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. National Bank Financial lifted their target price on TMX Group to C$146.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, TD Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a C$155.00 target price (up from C$145.00) on shares of TMX Group in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$150.00.

The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$134.41 and a 200-day moving average of C$128.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.86. The company has a market cap of C$7.61 billion and a P/E ratio of 27.53.

TMX Group (TSE:X) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The company reported C$1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.44 by C($0.01). The business had revenue of C$219.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$216.84 million. On average, research analysts predict that TMX Group Limited will post 7.0300006 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TMX Group Company Profile (TSE:X)

TMX Group Limited operates exchanges, markets, and clearinghouses primarily for capital markets in Canada and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Global Solutions, Insights & Analytics; Capital Formation; Derivatives Trading and Clearing; and Equities and Fixed Income Trading & Clearing.

