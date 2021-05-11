TokenPay Price Hits $0.11 (TPAY)

TokenPay (CURRENCY:TPAY) traded 3.9% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on May 11th. TokenPay has a total market cap of $2.33 million and approximately $225,991.00 worth of TokenPay was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, TokenPay has traded up 85.4% against the US dollar. One TokenPay coin can now be bought for approximately $0.11 or 0.00000185 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $57,581.26 or 1.00784640 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $27.10 or 0.00047439 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.38 or 0.00011162 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded up 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $131.84 or 0.00230757 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001103 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00000953 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000195 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00001815 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.29 or 0.00004004 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

About TokenPay

TokenPay is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 14th, 2017. TokenPay’s total supply is 22,076,271 coins. TokenPay’s official Twitter account is @tokenpay and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for TokenPay is www.tokenpay.com . The official message board for TokenPay is medium.com/tokenpay

According to CryptoCompare, “TPAY is a fintech product that combines blockchain, suite of wallets and a payment platform that is fully integrated into Gamecloud. The checkout system features payment integrations from 15 different gaming friendly e-wallets and credit card providers along with 16 different cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin, Ethereum and more. TokenPay is a blockchain project that incorporates Bitcoin cryptographic technology with advanced security and privacy features. Additionally, TokenPay is building out a platform that combines banking and a closed-end private exchange. This enables wider adoption of the coin via consumer and merchant services. Developing a TokenPay coin and the infrastructure to support its everyday seamless use is a crucial step. “

Buying and Selling TokenPay

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TokenPay directly using U.S. dollars.

