Tolar Price Reaches $0.0167 on Top Exchanges (TOL)

Tolar (CURRENCY:TOL) traded 0.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on May 11th. In the last seven days, Tolar has traded 5.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. Tolar has a market cap of $3.59 million and approximately $5,386.00 worth of Tolar was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Tolar coin can now be purchased for $0.0167 or 0.00000029 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Tolar alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 10.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48.25 or 0.00085119 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 10.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.81 or 0.00019069 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001764 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 18% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.00 or 0.00059984 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $36.70 or 0.00064738 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $60.87 or 0.00107376 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $445.39 or 0.00785706 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 10.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5,247.75 or 0.09257389 BTC.

Tolar Profile

Tolar is a coin. Tolar’s total supply is 760,296,472 coins and its circulating supply is 215,158,577 coins. Tolar’s official Twitter account is @TolarHashNET and its Facebook page is accessible here . Tolar’s official website is tolar.io

According to CryptoCompare, “HashNET is a platform designed for scalable, fast, secure and fair transactions. It employs Distributed Ledger Technology (DLT) and the consensus algorithm that aims to keep all positive characteristics of blockchain technology while increasing throughput to more than 200,000 transactions per second. “

Buying and Selling Tolar

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tolar directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Tolar should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Tolar using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Tolar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Tolar and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.