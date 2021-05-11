Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL) Shares Sold by State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D trimmed its position in Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL) by 6.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 69,025 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 4,808 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned about 0.06% of Toll Brothers worth $3,916,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Simon Quick Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Toll Brothers in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new position in Toll Brothers in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Toll Brothers in the 4th quarter worth approximately $61,000. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its stake in Toll Brothers by 1,506.3% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,526 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 1,431 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CI Investments Inc. lifted its stake in Toll Brothers by 77.3% in the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 2,035 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 887 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.20% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CAO Michael J. Grubb sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.33, for a total value of $106,660.00. Also, Director Robert I. Toll sold 500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.29, for a total transaction of $26,645,000.00. Insiders have sold 880,178 shares of company stock worth $48,541,596 over the last 90 days. 10.94% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have issued reports on TOL shares. Citigroup boosted their target price on Toll Brothers from $51.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Toll Brothers in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Toll Brothers from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. BTIG Research boosted their price target on shares of Toll Brothers from $40.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Argus boosted their price target on shares of Toll Brothers from $56.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Toll Brothers currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.59.

Shares of TOL opened at $66.93 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 5.82, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $60.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.65. Toll Brothers, Inc. has a twelve month low of $23.11 and a twelve month high of $68.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.40, a PEG ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.64.

Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The construction company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.29. Toll Brothers had a net margin of 6.31% and a return on equity of 9.42%. The company had revenue of $1.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.34 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.41 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Toll Brothers, Inc. will post 4.58 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 9th were given a dividend of $0.17 per share. This is a positive change from Toll Brothers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 8th. Toll Brothers’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.00%.

Toll Brothers Company Profile

Toll Brothers, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, builds, markets, sells, and arranges finance for a range of detached and attached homes in luxury residential communities in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Traditional Home Building and Urban Infill. It also designs, builds, markets, and sells homes in urban infill markets through Toll Brothers City Living.

