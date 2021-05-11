Tom Brophy Acquires 2 Shares of Croda International Plc (LON:CRDA) Stock

Croda International Plc (LON:CRDA) insider Tom Brophy acquired 2 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 6,694 ($87.46) per share, for a total transaction of £133.88 ($174.92).

Tom Brophy also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Croda International alerts:

On Wednesday, April 14th, Tom Brophy bought 299 shares of Croda International stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 6,613 ($86.40) per share, with a total value of £19,772.87 ($25,833.38).

On Monday, April 12th, Tom Brophy purchased 2 shares of Croda International stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 6,620 ($86.49) per share, for a total transaction of £132.40 ($172.98).

On Friday, April 9th, Tom Brophy sold 725 shares of Croda International stock. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 6,614 ($86.41), for a total value of £47,951.50 ($62,648.94).

On Wednesday, February 10th, Tom Brophy acquired 3 shares of Croda International stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 6,530 ($85.31) per share, with a total value of £195.90 ($255.94).

Shares of LON CRDA traded down GBX 200 ($2.61) during trading on Tuesday, hitting GBX 6,500 ($84.92). The company had a trading volume of 110,559 shares, compared to its average volume of 253,423. Croda International Plc has a 52 week low of GBX 4,824 ($63.03) and a 52 week high of GBX 6,995.50 ($91.40). The business’s 50-day moving average is GBX 6,610.04 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 6,395.97. The company has a market cap of £9.07 billion and a P/E ratio of 43.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.86, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 2.02.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 6th will be issued a dividend of GBX 51.50 ($0.67) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.82%. This is an increase from Croda International’s previous dividend of $39.50. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 6th. Croda International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.58%.

CRDA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 7,400 ($96.68) target price on shares of Croda International in a research note on Monday, January 18th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 7,400 ($96.68) price objective on shares of Croda International in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of Croda International from GBX 5,650 ($73.82) to GBX 6,000 ($78.39) and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 5,531.82 ($72.27).

Croda International Company Profile

Croda International Plc creates, makes, and sells specialty chemicals in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, Asia, and Latin America. The company operates in four segments: Personal Care, Life Sciences, Performance Technologies, and Industrial Chemicals. It offers adhesives; crop protection additives and adjuvants, seed enhancement and animal health chemicals, chemical bio-stimulants, and specialty additives for agricultural films; and lubricant additives, coatings and polymers, vehicle cleaning chemicals, and products for automotive textiles and fibers, as well as specialty additives for plastics, and battery and catalyst industries.

Read More: What are municipal bonds?

Receive News & Ratings for Croda International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Croda International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.