Tonix Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TNXP) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Tonix Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TNXP) issued its earnings results on Sunday. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.01), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

TNXP stock opened at $1.03 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $336.30 million, a PE ratio of -0.29 and a beta of 1.57. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $1.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.97. Tonix Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $0.51 and a one year high of $2.46.

Separately, Alliance Global Partners boosted their target price on Tonix Pharmaceuticals from $3.00 to $4.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th.

Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, acquires, develops, and licenses small molecules and biologics to treat and prevent human diseases and alleviate suffering. Its immunology product candidates include vaccines to prevent infectious diseases and biologics to address immunosuppression, cancer, and autoimmune diseases; and central nervous system (CNS) product candidates comprise small molecules and biologics to treat pain, neurologic, psychiatric, and addiction conditions.

