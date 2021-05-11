Tony Wood Buys 31 Shares of Meggitt PLC (LON:MGGT) Stock

Meggitt PLC (LON:MGGT) insider Tony Wood purchased 31 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 485 ($6.34) per share, with a total value of £150.35 ($196.43).

Tony Wood also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, February 10th, Tony Wood bought 34 shares of Meggitt stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 434 ($5.67) per share, with a total value of £147.56 ($192.79).

Shares of LON MGGT traded down GBX 8.10 ($0.11) during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching GBX 482 ($6.30). The company had a trading volume of 1,296,764 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,101,568. The firm has a market cap of £3.77 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.79. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 476.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 428. Meggitt PLC has a one year low of GBX 226 ($2.95) and a one year high of GBX 533.60 ($6.97). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.82, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.92.

Several analysts recently issued reports on MGGT shares. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 375 ($4.90) target price on shares of Meggitt in a report on Thursday, January 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Meggitt from GBX 445 ($5.81) to GBX 490 ($6.40) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Finally, Berenberg Bank boosted their target price on shares of Meggitt from GBX 460 ($6.01) to GBX 480 ($6.27) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Meggitt has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 410.71 ($5.37).

About Meggitt

Meggitt PLC designs and manufactures components and sub-systems in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Airframe Systems, Engine Systems, Energy & Equipment, and Services & Support. It offers ice protection products, radomes, and structures; air data and flight display products; brake control and tyre pressure monitoring systems, and wheels and brakes; engine health and vibration monitors, H2/O2 analyzers, and turbine monitoring and protection products; and aircraft cameras and security systems, and wireless aircraft systems.

