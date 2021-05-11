Total (EPA:FP) Given a €42.00 Price Target at Berenberg Bank

Total (EPA:FP) has been assigned a €42.00 ($49.41) target price by equities researchers at Berenberg Bank in a research note issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the oil and gas exploration company’s stock. Berenberg Bank’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 6.76% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Barclays set a €50.00 ($58.82) target price on Total and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Credit Suisse Group set a €44.00 ($51.76) target price on Total and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €46.60 ($54.82) target price on Total and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €49.00 ($57.65) target price on Total and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, UBS Group set a €42.00 ($49.41) price target on Total and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Total presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €45.04 ($52.99).

Shares of EPA FP opened at €39.34 ($46.28) on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of €38.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of €36.27. Total has a twelve month low of €42.22 ($49.67) and a twelve month high of €49.33 ($58.04).

TOTAL SE operates as an integrated oil and gas company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Exploration & Production; Integrated Gas, Renewables & Power; Refining & Chemicals; and Marketing & Services. The Exploration & Production segment is involved in oil and natural gas exploration and production activities in approximately 50 countries.

