TotemFi (TOTM) Market Cap Hits $2.49 Million

TotemFi (CURRENCY:TOTM) traded up 3.9% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on May 11th. One TotemFi coin can currently be bought for $1.31 or 0.00002293 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, TotemFi has traded down 32.7% against the dollar. TotemFi has a total market capitalization of $2.49 million and $1.15 million worth of TotemFi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001753 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.51 or 0.00002649 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $364.78 or 0.00639423 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $39.13 or 0.00068584 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $142.07 or 0.00249030 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 10.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.27 or 0.00003970 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $675.56 or 0.01184188 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $17.95 or 0.00031467 BTC.

TotemFi Coin Profile

TotemFi’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,900,000 coins. TotemFi’s official Twitter account is @TotemFi

TotemFi Coin Trading

