TouchCon Achieves Market Cap of $473,679.02 (TOC)

TouchCon (CURRENCY:TOC) traded 7.7% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on May 11th. One TouchCon coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0046 or 0.00000008 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, TouchCon has traded up 19% against the US dollar. TouchCon has a total market capitalization of $473,679.02 and approximately $51,367.00 worth of TouchCon was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

HEX (HEX) traded up 24.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0508 or 0.00000089 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000378 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $44.08 or 0.00077122 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.71 or 0.00002988 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0376 or 0.00000066 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $347.30 or 0.00607639 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded 75.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

VeriDocGlobal (VDG) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded 18.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00002173 BTC.

TouchCon is a coin. TouchCon’s total supply is 250,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 102,200,364 coins. TouchCon’s official Twitter account is @TouchconInfo and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for TouchCon is medium.com/@touchconinfo . The official website for TouchCon is www.touchcon.org

According to CryptoCompare, “The TouchCon is an advertising reward platform that scans the Smart QR Code (SQC) to be used for advertisement of goods and services, and connects the user who wants to receive the cryptocurrency and the advertiser who needs the information data of such users (customers). “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TouchCon directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TouchCon should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase TouchCon using one of the exchanges listed above.

